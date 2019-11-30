Taylor scores 15 to lift FAU past Holy Cross 87-69

Sports
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Cornelius Taylor scored 15 points as Florida Atlantic topped Holy Cross 87-69 on to open the inaugural Boca Raton Beach Classic Friday night.

Michael Forrest and Richardson Maitre each scored 13 points for Florida Atlantic (3-3), which debuted new uniforms for the occasion. Forrest scored 12 points in the first half and went 4-for-4 on 3-point shooting.

Austin Butler scored 16 points for the Crusaders (0-6). Drew Lowder added 14 points, all in the second half. Kyle Copeland had 10 points.

Kenan Blackshear converted a three-point play four seconds into the game, the Owls never trailed and led by 20 for extended periods after halftime. Holy Cross used a 15-4 run in the second half to get as close as 55-43.

Florida Atlantic plays Illinois-Chicago at home on Sunday. Holy Cross looks for its first win against Hofstra on Sunday.

