Tatum, Pittsburg high school football games canceled due to COVID-19 exposure

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg and Tatum have canceled this week’s high school games due to COVID-19 exposure at Tatum.

Tatum ISD announced Monday that a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tatum Eagles were scheduled to play the Pittsburg Pirates in football this week. Pittsburg ISD announced on its Facebook page that “because of COVID exposure in their district, Tatum ISD has canceled our football games for the 9th (grade), JV, and Varsity this week.”

The post said junior high football games will still be played as scheduled.

Tatum Head Football Coach Jason Holman has confirmed the cancellation and said the Eagles will be out of action for two weeks. They will return to practicing September 21.