Tatum knocks off Sabine for 2nd straight year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the consecutive season, the No. 20-ranked Tatum Eagles faced off against the Sabine Cardinals.

Just like in last year’s 3A region 2 quarterfinals, Tatum prevailed.

Tuesday, the Eagles managed to pull away late for a 64-49 victory in their Bi-District round matchup against the Cardinals.

Jaden Boyd led Tatum with 15 points and nine rebounds as Coach Brett Carr’s squad will now prepare to face No. 13 Atlanta.

The Eagles (24-10) and Rabbits (30-4) will play at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum Friday evening at either 7:30 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. depending whether another playoff will be scheduled there that night.

A.J. Gresham and David Robinson led Sabine with 10 points a piece. The Cardinals wrap up their season at 17-14.