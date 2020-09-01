Tatum hopes shootout with Center prepares them for test at Daingerfield

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – If offense is your style, then last Friday’s night’s 63-62 game at Eagle Stadium between Tatum and Center would have been right up your alley, but it’s not the type of game second-year Tatum head coach Jason Holman expected.

“We felt good about our chances going in, we felt like we had a great chance to get a victory,” said Holman. “But you can’t prepare for a game like that it was just back and forth like a track meet.”

Well if you’re going to be in a track meet, it helps to have a couple of runners in the backfield like Tylin Hollins and Decartiyay Allison, who helped keep the Eagles’ offense marching down the field all night.

“Really like a two-headed monster back there, you know what I’m saying, that they can’t really stop what we’ve got going,” said Allison.

“I think it’s very good, you know, we got a way to move the ball down the field fast enough,” said Hollins.

Quarterback Kendric Malone has not only had to learn a new offense but says the entire team has a new mentality for 2020.

“It comes with the game like we said, we’ve got the kill mindset, so that’s our mindset coming into the game,” said Malone. “We want to score every drive we can, every time we touch the ball we want to score.”

They’ll need that approach this coming Friday when they hit the road to face the Daingerfield Tigers.

“Be a big game for us, you know they’re a good football team, went deep in the playoffs last year,” said Holman. “It’s been a pretty traditional rivalry between Daingerfield and Tatum so we’re excited about it, we’ve got to go over to their place and play, so a hostile environment all those things to take into account, but I think it’s going to be a great football game, a great opportunity for our team.”

The test will start at 7:30 Friday night, at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium.

