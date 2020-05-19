TAPPS schools expecting to resume in person workouts on June 1

KETK – The private schools across Texas are expecting to have their programs begin getting together again for workouts starting on June 1.

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools is planning to hold a webinar with all of its member schools Tuesday morning to outline what exactly athletic directors, coaches, and student-athletes will be able to do.

Specifics as they apply to summer conditioning for fall sports and what different health and safety guidelines must be followed are expected to be detailed.

None of the East Texas TAPPS programs have worked out in a group setting since the first week of March.

Watch the video to see the story.