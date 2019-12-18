Tanner Roark, Blue Jays finalize $24M, 2-year contract

TORONTO (AP)Right-hander Tanner Roark and the Toronto Blue Jays completed their $24 million, two-year contract on Wednesday.

Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 31 starts last season for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline. He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons, the first six with Washington.

Toronto, 67-95 last season, acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee last month.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports