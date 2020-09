LSU left a poor first impression for 2020, but the 20th-ranked Tigers have a chance to make a better one when they travel to Nashville, Tenn., for a Saturday night kickoff with SEC foe Vanderbilt.

Last Saturday's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State was not the debut the Tigers or their new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini wanted, as heavily favored LSU allowed Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello to throw for an SEC-record 623 yards.