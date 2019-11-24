Talton lifts Texas A&M-CC past St. Thomas (TX) 69-59

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Jashawn Talton had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat NAIA-member St. Thomas (TX) 69-59 on Saturday.

Nolan Bertain had 13 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-4). Peyton Smith added 11 points.

Brian Payton and Nathan Thormaehlen each had 10 points for the Celts. Keaton Shaw had eight rebounds.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on Texas Rio Grande Valley on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

