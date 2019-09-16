Taco Charlton writes ‘Free me’ after Stephen Jones comments on lack of playing time

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 14: Taco Charlton #97 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – Taco Charlton, the 2017 first-round pick for the Cowboys, let the team know on Monday that he has no interest in playing for the team anymore.

In a since-deleted tweet, Charlton wrote “Free me” with the eyes up emoji in response to comments Stephen Jones made on why he has not played yet in the 2019 season.

The former first-round pick was a healthy scratch for the season opener against the Giants and did not see a down of action in the matchup Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

Jones said that the reason for it was position flexibility.

Charlton wasn’t buying it, replying “Free me” and then also later writing: “… [Jones] told my representation the real reason for everything so all this is just BS to me 4real.”

The 24-year-old played all 16 games of the 2017 season, recording three sacks and 19 tackles. Last season, he played in 11 games, recording 27 tackles and one sack.

Trust me the last thing I want to do is to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again. — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 16, 2019

So far, the Cowboys have yet to release the defensive end or trade him. They have a matchup against the struggling Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon central time.