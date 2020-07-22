Symbol of unity will be seen on helmets across the country this high school football season

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Greg Gold is the man behind many of the helmet stickers you might see out on the gridiron, and now along with his brother, Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold, they came up with an idea to try and use his talents, to bring people together.

“I’m the artist he’s the coach, and you know we all kind of put our heads together and this is what we came up with,” said Gold.

They came up with a symbol that features four hands of different races, holding onto each other’s arms, which was going to be worn by teams in District 9-5A.

“I don’t want to give the feeling of forcing people to feel like they have to support something, it’s something if we all want change it’s going to take us all,” said Gold.

“It’s a pretty loud statement, it’s going to be heard across the state that we’re in this together,” said Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl. “Through the realm of athletics we can come together and we can kind of be unified and be one.”

But a message which started in one East Texas football district has expanded across the state, and many parts of the country.

“The amount of positivity, the amount of people that are on board, the amount of people who want to be a part of it, lets me know I’m doing the right thing,” said Gold.

“It’s a message that’s been needed for years and years to come and finally as a world, we’re starting to embrace, not only the problem, we’re also coming up with the solution so that’s a good thing,” said Ricklan Holmes, head football coach at the school formerly known as John Tyler.

So as we get ready for high school football this fall, Gold hopes this message, of everyone being on the same team, echos across the gridiron.

“I’m glad, and it makes me happy, it makes me proud and I know my brother is happy to be a part of it,” said Gold. “It’s fun to be part of a project like this with him.”

