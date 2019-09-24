Sycamores QB Boyle suffers season-ending knee injury

(STATS) – Indiana State quarterback Ryan Boyle will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after sustaining a knee injury against Eastern Illinois last Saturday.

The injury to his left knee was later confirmed as an ACL tear.

Boyle, a redshirt senior and team captain, was the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s 2018 newcomer of the year after transferring in from Iowa. He’s averaged over 208 yards of total offense and accounted for 20 touchdowns in 14 games with the Sycamores the last two seasons.

Indiana State (2-2) has an open week before returning to action on Oct. 5 with its MVFC opener at South Dakota. Redshirt sophomore Kurtis Wilderman replaced Boyle’s during the Eastern Illinois game.