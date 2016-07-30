SWJCFC media day: Kilgore College 2016 preview

The Kilgore College Rangers are coming off a conference championship in 2015. Now head coach, J.J. Eckert, is looking to build off that success, while not basking in it.
“You also have to remember that, that’s in the past. I mean that’s something you’ve obviously accomplished, you know, in a great, great run in the 2015 season, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Eckert.
In a league dominated by offense, it was the Ranger defense that carried them to the title in the 2nd half of the season.
“If you compare our first 5 to our last 6 last year, our turnover margin almost flipped completely, I mean we went from giving up close to 13 turnovers in those games to having plus 15,” said Eckert.
Defense was the bread winner last year, but in 2016, K.C. will return most of it’s offensive line, and in a league where each team is vastly different year-to-year, the first priority, is finding what the 2016 team can do well.
“We just had to find what the method was to the madness, and hopefully that’s something we can figure out through the process is what makes this team work, what allows this team to be successful, how can we find a way to be competitive on a weekly basis,” said Eckert.