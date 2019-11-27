Breaking News
Plant explosion near Beaumont blows windows from homes miles away

Sutherlin carries New Hampshire past Bryant 87-76 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Sean Sutherlin had career highs of 21 points and 20 rebounds as New Hampshire beat Bryant 87-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Nick Guadarrama had 15 points and seven rebounds for New Hampshire (4-3). Jayden Martinez added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Lester had 13 points for Wildcats.

Adam Grant had 29 points for the Bulldogs (4-4). Ikenna Ndugba added 16 points. Charles Pride had six rebounds.

Grant’s jumper put Bryant ahead 74-72 with 1:14 remaining in the second half and Blondeau Tchoukuiengo tied it with a layup 20 seconds later.

In overtime, Sutherlin opened the scoring with a layup and Martinez scored the next five points as New Hampshire put the game away.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories