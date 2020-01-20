Super Bowl LIV tickets: Here are the cheapest, most expensive seats

SAN FRANCISCO (KETK) – If you’re hoping to catch the Super Bowl down in Miami this year, you better be ready to pony up the dough!

According to TicketIQ, the cheapest tickets in the nosebleeds are a little over $4,300. Below is a range of various prices for the big Chiefs-49ers matchup:

Cheapest: $4,374

Cheapest lower-level: $5,099

Average price: $7,438

Most expensive single-ticket: $22,896

Also, keep in mind that hotels and flight prices with the city involved spike every year for Super Bowl week.

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LIV on February 2 on FOX 51 in Miami.