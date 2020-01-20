Super Bowl LIV tickets: Here are the cheapest, most expensive seats

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KETK) – If you’re hoping to catch the Super Bowl down in Miami this year, you better be ready to pony up the dough!

According to TicketIQ, the cheapest tickets in the nosebleeds are a little over $4,300. Below is a range of various prices for the big Chiefs-49ers matchup:

  • Cheapest: $4,374
  • Cheapest lower-level: $5,099
  • Average price: $7,438
  • Most expensive single-ticket: $22,896

Also, keep in mind that hotels and flight prices with the city involved spike every year for Super Bowl week.

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LIV on February 2 on FOX 51 in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories