DETROIT (AP)James Reimer made 19 saves to earn his 22nd career shutout as Carolina beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Sunday night.

Reimer had to make 11 saves in the first period, making a point-blank stop on Valtteri Filppula a little under five minutes in, denying Tyler Bertuzzi - who skated in from the bottom of the right circle - at 6:22, and thwarting Darren Helm's short-handed breakaway attempt with a little more than four minutes left in the opening period. After that he faced only eight more shots - five in the second and three in the third).