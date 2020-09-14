Sun-Sky Preview

As the league’s record-setter in assists for two straight years before becoming the first WNBA player in history to average 10 assists – albeit in the wubble-shortened 2020 season — Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot is the ultimate helper offensively.

But how she and her team help each other defensively will likely determine their postseason fate as the Sky begin their WNBA title quest Tuesday night versus the Connecticut Sun.

Vandersloot, who also led the league in average assists in 2017 while finishing second in total, has racked up 996 assists in the last four seasons, marked by her record total of 300 last year. Given her efforts in the “wubble,” she likely would have eclipsed that mark in a full 34-game season, but Vandersloot did have the consolation of being the first player to average at least 10 assists.

The official word, however, did not come until Monday, when a stat correction gave Vandersloot the 220th assist on the season she needed to average double figures without rounding up. It continued an upward trajectory in which Vandersloot has gone from averaging 8.1 assists in 2017 to 10.0 in 2020.

“We put the ball in her hands, tell her to go make plays, and she does it. She makes everybody else’s job easier,” Sky coach James Wade told The Athletic recently. “We’re seeing other players making basketball plays, making their teammates better, because they see their leader is so selfless. When I draw the play, it’s going to get run and everybody is going to be willing to do their part because they know she’s going to do her part.”

While the offense has reflected Vandersloot’s work – the Sky’s scoring average has steadily ticked higher from 82.1 to 86.7 points per game in those four seasons – the defense remains a work in progress that prevents sixth-seeded Chicago (12-10) from being an elite team. The Sky yielded 84.1 points per contest, slightly worse than last season, and tied for seventh in the 12-team league.

Chicago did right itself to close the season, snapping a four-game losing streak Friday with a 95-88 victory over Dallas. Vandersloot had 15 points and 12 assists, becoming the fifth player in WNBA history with 1,900 assists, and Ruthy Hebard contributed a career-high 22 points. How the Sky make up for the absence of injured starter Diamond DeShields will also be a key part of their postseason success or lack thereof.

“You never want to go on a losing streak toward the end of the season, you want to be playing your best basketball, “Vandersloot told the Chicago Sun-Times, “but at the end of the day, once playoffs start, it’s a new season, anything can happen, and I’m just trying to continue to keep reminding people that as much as it sucks right now, we’re still in a good place, we’re still a playoff team.”

Connecticut (10-12) dealt with most of its adversity in the beginning of the season, overcoming a franchise-worst 0-5 start to claim the No. 7 seed. The Sun’s sprint to get back into contention may have taken a toll down the stretch as they closed the season with back-to-back losses to Phoenix and Atlanta.

Some of their 82-75 defeat to the Dream on Friday could be chalked up to the absence of guard Bria Holmes, who is out for the season with a sprained right knee. Her absence means the scoring burden falls heavier on veteran forward DeWanna Bonner, who had 17 points and finished third in the WNBA in scoring at 19.7 per game and 21.1 over her final eight contests.

“We feel the energy, yesterday, today, the energy has been great,” forward Briann January said Monday. “Everybody has been focused, everybody has locked in … it doesn’t really feel like playoffs because you’re not traveling, but everyone has been in the playoffs and experienced that so they know the focus, the energy and the intensity to be ready and prepare yourself.”

The teams split two meetings by a combined 10 points as Vandersloot had 11 assists in a 100-93 Sky win Aug. 8 before Alyssa Thomas had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a 77-74 Sun victory six days later.

The winner advances to the second round to play either Los Angeles or Minnesota.