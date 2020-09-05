Sun-Fever Preview

It has been the road seldom traveled for the Connecticut Sun, who look to move closer to clinching playoff spot Saturday night with a victory over the reeling Indiana Fever.

Last year’s runners-up in the WNBA Finals, the Sun (8-10) are still in a good position to reach the postseason despite a franchise-worst 0-5 start – a poor beginning magnified considering the shortened 22-game season in the “wubble” compared to the standard 34.

Curt Miller’s team leads the Dallas Wings – over whom they also hold the tiebreaker by virtue of a head-to-head sweep — by one game for seventh with four remaining, but Connecticut is also looking to regroup from 93-78 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday.

Dewanna Bonner had 23 points for the short-handed Sun, who were without injured starters Jasmine Thomas (plantar fasciitis) and Alyssa Thomas. Brionna Jones was the only other player in double figures with 14 points while rookie Beatrice Mompremier set a season high with 16 rebounds while also logging a personal-best 20 minutes.

“There’s no moral victories,” Miller said post-game. “We tried to steal some minutes to start the fourth quarter with it still within reach. Unfortunately the start of the fourth quarter was not what we had hoped and then you make a decision on whether you put your starters back in and got out of reach. … It didn’t work out.”

Connecticut did record a season-high 17 offensive rebounds, an impressive number considering Alyssa Thomas leads the team in that category at 8.8 per game. The playing statuses of both Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas are unknown for this game.

Indiana (5-13) is tied with Atlanta for ninth, trailing Connecticut and Dallas in the race for the final two postseason spots, and needs to win this contest to split the head-to-head series with the Sun after being swept by the Wings.

The Fever, though, have lost six straight and yielded 100 or more in the last three after being overrun 105-81 by the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night. Indiana had no answers for the backcourt duo of Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who combined for 55 points and 10 of the Mercury’s 11 3-pointers.

“We were initially trying not to extend our defense out to 30 feet but (Taurasi) just kept backing up,” Fever coach Marianne Stanley told IndyStar. “She’s a terrific player. She got in a rhythm today and she’s awfully difficult to stop once you get into that place.

“I didn’t feel like we came out with the energy we needed to in the first quarter. I was really disappointed with our energy and once they get going it was 10-0 in a matter of like a minute and a half.”

Indiana is last in the league in scoring defense at 89.4 points per game thanks to an uptick in which it has yielded 91.2 per game in losing seven of the last eight.

Bonner scored nine of her 28 points in the fourth quarter in the first meeting as Connecticut pulled away for an 84-62 victory Aug. 18. Jones added 15 and nine rebounds for the Sun, who outscored the Fever 26-10 in the final period.