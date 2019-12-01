Sule carries Texas St. over Hartford 69-55

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Alonzo Sule recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds to lift Texas State to a 69-55 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Nijal Pearson had 15 points for Texas State (6-2), which earned its fourth straight victory. Mason Harrell added 12 points. Isiah Small had 10 rebounds for the home team.

Hunter Marks scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Hawks (4-5). Moses Flowers added 17 points.

Texas State plays Houston on the road on Wednesday. Hartford matches up against St. Francis (NY) at home on Thursday.

