Struggling Predators visit Blues

The St. Louis Blues will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday in a matchup of Central Division rivals heading in opposite directions.

The Blues are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games. They clobbered the Calgary Flames 5-0 Thursday night and have suffered just four regulation losses in 23 games.

Meanwhile, the Predators have gone winless (0-5-1) in their last six games. Opponents outscored them 31-14 in that span.

“It’s frustrating — everybody wants to win in here,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “It’s frustrating when it’s not going your way, but you’ve got to find a way to get out of it. You’ve got to stick together, put in the work and be desperate the next game. You put in the work; it’s going to come.”

The Predators allowed five power-play goals in their 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Thursday.

“We talked about it in between periods that we need to be a lot more disciplined,” Josi said. “Going forward too, we need to be disciplined. We need to play hard and desperate, but we’ve got to be smart too.”

That will be important against the Blues, who ranked seventh in the NHL in power-play conversion after Thursday’s games with a 24.7 percent rate.

“We need to stay out of the penalty box,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “We talked about details of the game, and some of the penalties we took I thought were undisciplined and they ended up costing us tonight. From a standpoint of working to play and generate, I thought we did that. I thought we competed right to the end. Again, I thought we gave up too many (power-play) goals.”

The Blues have continued winning despite losing forwards Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder surgery), Alexander Steen (sprained ankle) and Sammy Blais (wrist surgery) to long-term injuries.

Coach Craig Berube found a new combination with Robert Thomas at center between Zach Sanford and Oskar Sundqvist. Sanford had career-high four points with a goal and three assists against the Flames and Sundqvist scored twice.

“It’s early yet, it’s two games,” Berube said. “So far, so good. I think they’re all working pretty good together. Good chemistry. Sanford and Sundqvist are hard workers, and they forecheck. And you got Robby Thomas, who’s a quick player, makes good plays.”

The Blues will try to build on their offensive breakout against the vulnerable Predators.

No. 1 Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne is 1-4 this month with an .814 save percentage and a 5.29 goals-against average. Back-up Juuse Saros has been better lately, posting a 2.75 GAA and .904 save percentage in his last six appearances.

Conversely, Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington is 5-1-1 this month with a 1.68 GAA and .939 save percentage.

With Blais joining the injury list, the Blues signed veteran forward Troy Brouwer after testing him with a Professional Tryout contract. Brouwer was a key member of the Blues team that reached the Western Conference Finals in 2016.

“Hopefully I can play myself into a regular in the lineup.” Brouwer said. “As for right now, I’m here to make sure I’m helping out with the holes they do have in the lineup and try to work myself into being a regular every night.”

These two teams will have a rematch Monday night in Nashville.

