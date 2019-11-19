Struggling Genk appoints Hannes Wolf as new coach

BRUSSELS (AP)Belgian champion Genk has hired German coach Hannes Wolf in a bid to overturn a poor run of results that has left the club languishing at mid-table in the Belgian league and out of the Champions League.

Genk said in a statement on Tuesday that the 38-year-old Wolf, who guided Stuttgart to promotion in Germany two years ago and went on to coach Hamburger SV, joined the club alongside his regular assistant Miguel Moreira.

Wolf was tutored by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp when he was in charge of the youth teams at Borussia Dortmund.

He replaced Felice Mazzu, who was fired this month after Genk lost at Salzburg 6-2 and was beaten twice by Liverpool in recent weeks in the Champions League. Genk is bottom of its group and can no longer reach the knockout phase.

