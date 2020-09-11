Storm-Mercury Preview

A bye to the semifinals secured, the Seattle Storm look to take another step closer to locking up the top seed for the WNBA playoffs Friday night when they face the Phoenix Mercury.

Seattle (17-3), which is also looking for its seventh straight victory, closes its season against Las Vegas on Sunday in a rescheduled game from Aug. 27 when players did not play games for two days and recommitted themselves to social justice initiatives. Additionally, the Aces handed the Storm one of their three defeats, removing any tiebreaker advantages for the moment.

The Storm, though, do not look like they need much help as they pursue their second title in three years. Gary Kloppenburg’s team topped 100 points for the second straight game, pulling away for a 107-95 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night as Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart each scored 23 points.

Stewart also pulled down 11 rebounds, but there is concern point guard Sue Bird may not be available for either of the remaining two regular-season contests. The 39-year-old, who has already missed nine games with a bone bruise in her left knee, may have aggravated the injury when she knocked knees with Wings forward Satou Sabally in the fourth quarter.

“She banged that same knee and I’m not sure how bad it is,” Kloppenburg told the Seattle Times. “She was walking around OK at the end so hopefully it’s nothing too serious. We’re just not sure what it is with her. She’ll get evaluated and we’ll figure out going forward what we need to do with her.”

While the offense has clicked during this winning streak – the Storm have averaged 91 points in the six victories – the defense has struggled of late. Seattle has yielded 90.7 points per game in the last three contests, well above its league-leading mark of 76.3 per contest.

Phoenix (13-8) has also punched its ticket to the postseason and need a victory and some help to finish fourth and receive a bye into the second round. The Mercury can finish no worse than fifth and are going for their eighth win in nine games after defeating Connecticut 100-95 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Skylar Diggins-Smith forced overtime with a 35-footer at the buzzer as part of a season-high 33-point effort while Diana Taurasi added 28, including a 3-pointer with 1:46 left in overtime to give Phoenix the lead for good. Brianna Turner pulled down a career-best 21 rebounds as the Mercury won despite squandering a 22-point, second-quarter lead.

“I really don’t give a damn individually what I do right now,” Diggins-Smith told azcentral after extending a torrid stretch in which she has averaged 26.6 points and 5.3 assists over the last seven games. “Maybe I’ll reflect on that after, but right now I’m just trying to keep the same groove we’ve been having, stay in a rhythm and contribute to this team. That’s really all I think about. I just want to win and keep playing hard for this team.”

Seattle posted a 74-68 win Aug. 8, holding Phoenix to seven second-quarter points. Loyd scored 20 points and Stewart added 15 for the Storm, who limited the Mercury to 36.4 percent shooting. The since-departed Britney Griner had 20 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix, and Taurasi left midway through the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a hip injury.