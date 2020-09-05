Storm-Lynx Preview

Looking to pick up where they left off after a dramatic victory, the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm face the Minnesota Lynx in a top-four showdown and potential finals preview.

The Storm (14-3) retained sole possession of the league lead with a 90-89 victory over the second-place Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Jewell Loyd’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left corner provided the winning margin as Seattle overcame a 13-point, first-half deficit.

“This was a playoff game,” Loyd told the Seattle Times. “You have two really good teams trying to get into a rhythm before going into the playoffs. Every time we play LA it’s always a really good game.

“It’s what you want to see. You want to see competition throughout the game. You don’t want to see constant blowouts. … Both teams were playing really hard. That’s what you watch sports for, the excitement all the way down to the buzzer.”

The win also gave the Storm a regular-season sweep of the Sparks, further aiding their cause in the race for a top-two finish that provides a bye to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The 2018 champions have won four straight, and Friday night’s win started a challenging close to their schedule in the “wubble” that still has games against top-six teams Phoenix and Las Vegas after this contest.

Minnesota (12-5) is also in the hunt for one of those top two spots and could turn the top four race into a free-for-all with a victory that would pull Seattle closer to the chasing pack. The Lynx have found their groove offensively during a three-game winning streak, averaging 90 points in that span after dispatching Dallas 88-75 on Friday night.

Damiris Dantas and Napheesa Collier each recorded double-doubles, while Bridget Carlton scored nine of her 11 points during a game-breaking 22-5 run in the third quarter. Minnesota won despite missing 21 consecutive shots at one point but did hit 10 of 21 from 3-point range — marking the first time in franchise history it made 10 or more 3-pointers in three straight games.

“We were up double figures, then went down double figures,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Sometimes it’s who you’re playing, meaning it’s a kind of style of play. … But, my goodness, it was maybe the worst basketball we’ve played of the season.”

It was the fifth double-double of the season for Collier, who totaled 14 points and a season high-tying 14 rebounds, while Dantas continued her strong play with 18 and 13. She has averaged 21 points and 8.7 rebounds in Minnesota’s three-game winning streak while shooting 57.5 percent (23 for 40) as Reeve keeps finding frontcourt options without injured veteran Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles became the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder in the first meeting between the teams July 28, but that was about the lone bright spot for the Lynx as Seattle routed them 90-66. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points and Sue Bird hit four 3-pointers while adding 16 for the Storm, who broke open the game with a 15-2 burst in the third quarter.