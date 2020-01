TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sophomore Shahada Wells scored 35 points as Tyler Junior College beat up Jacksonville College Wednesday 107-75.

It was Wells’ third straight game to score at least 30, and the third time in the last six outings that the Apaches reach the century mark.

The Apaches improved to 14-0 on the season, and 6-0 in Region 14 action.

The Jaguars fell to 9-6 overall, and 2-4 in conference play.

