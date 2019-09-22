Stetson rolls to 59-28 win over Div. III W. New England

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Gaven DeFilippo threw for five touchdowns and Stetson beat Division III Western New England 59-28 on Saturday.

DeFilippo threw for 300 yards for the Hatters (2-1). Chase Blackmon ran for 76 yards and a score and Jareem Westcott added 75 yards rushing with two touchdowns

Western New England scored on its first drive for an early 7-0 lead. Jonny Messina missed a 35-yard field goal attempt for the Hatters but they rebounded on their next drive when DeFilippo hit Tony Gilotti with a 10-yard touchdown pass to even it up 7-7 with 2:55 left in the first quarter.

Stetson followed with three consecutive scores after that, on a 9-yard pass from DeFilippo to Max Draper, on a short TD run by Westcott, and on a 14-yard scoring throw from DeFilippo to Connor Becker to move into a 28-7 lead with 2:06 left in the half. One more DeFilippo touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Justin Curtis, made it 35-7 at halftime.

Brendan Smith threw for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Bears.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC