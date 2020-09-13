Stats Perform FCS Week 2 Honors

(Stats Perform) – A smaller weekly schedule in FCS college football this fall doesn’t slow the outstanding performances.

The Stats Perform team and player of the week for Week 2 games ending Sept. 12:

FCS TEAM OF THE WEEK

Campbell (0-1): 27-26 loss at Georgia Southern

In their third year on the scholarship level, the Camels didn’t trail in the game’s first 53 minutes, 18 seconds before falling shy of what would have been the first FBS win in program history. After pulling within 27-26 on Hajj-Malik Williams’ 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Kelsey with 15 seconds left, the Big South squad went for a 2-point conversion, but its sophomore signal-caller threw incomplete out of the Georgia Southern end zone.

Said Campbell coach Mike Minter: “I told them, ‘Guys, you’ve got to stay in their face for 60 minutes.'”

FCS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Hajj-Malik Williams, Campbell, QB, So., 6-0, 205, Atlanta

Williams showed why he was the Big South preseason offensive player of the year, collecting 310 yards of total offense (237 passing, 73 rushing) with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the loss to Georgia Southern. Williams has four touchdown passes and no interceptions in two career games against FBS opponents. The Camels will play three more FBS games in their abbreviated fall schedule.