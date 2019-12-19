STATS FCS All-America Team blankets the nation

By CRAIG HALEY

(STATS) – The best in FCS college football have risen up all season.

National powers North Dakota State and James Madison led the way Thursday on a particularly widespread STATS FCS All-America Team.

The team boasted 100 players from 66 schools, with North Dakota State boasting a team-high six selections followed by James Madison with five. The two programs have been ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, since the preseason, and will host national semifinals on Saturday.

Included were 19 players from the 2018 All-American team, led by three returnees to the first team: linebackers Zach Hall of Southeast Missouri and Dante Olson of Montana and punter Alex Pechin of Bucknell.

The Big Sky and Missouri Valley conferences gained the most All-America selections with 16 each and CAA was third with 12.

2019 STATS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

*-Order of quarterbacks to be determined by the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award on Jan. 10

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

*QB – Case Cookus, senior, 6-4, 205, Northern Arizona; Trey Lance, freshman, 6-3, 221, North Dakota State; or Kevin Thomson, junior, 6-2, 200, Sacramento State

RB – Pete Guerriero, junior, 5-10, 190, Monmouth

RB – James Robinson, senior, 5-10, 220, Illinois State

WR – Juwan Green, senior, 6-0, 187, UAlbany

WR – Aaron Parker, senior, 6-3, 208, Rhode Island

WR – Samori Toure, junior, 6-3, 190, Montana

TE – Adam Trautman, senior, 6-6, 253, Dayton

OL – P.J. Burkhalter, junior, 6-3, 330, Nicholls

OL – Liam Fornadel, junior, 6-4, 308, James Madison

OL – Drew Himmelman, junior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL – Kyle Murphy, senior, 6-4, 302, Rhode Island

OL – Dillon Radunz, junior, 6-6, 298, North Dakota State

DEFENSE

DL – Ron’Dell Carter, senior, 6-3, 269, James Madison

DL – John Daka, senior, 6-2, 227, James Madison

DL – Sully Laiche, senior, 6-2, 270, Nicholls

DL – Derrek Tuszka, senior, 6-5, 246, North Dakota State

LB – Cam Gill, senior, 6-3, 240, Wagner

LB – Zach Hall, senior, 6-0, 238, Southeast Missouri

LB – Dante Olson, senior, 6-3, 240, Montana

LB – Christian Rozeboom, senior, 6-2, 230, South Dakota State

DB – Anthony Adams, sophomore, 6-0, 180, Portland State

DB – Jeremy Chinn, senior, 6-3, 211, Southern Illinois

DB – Kordell Jackson, junior, 5-11, 163, Austin Peay

DB – Greg Liggs Jr., senior, 5-11, 198, Elon

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Luis Aguilar, junior, 6-1, 190, Northern Arizona

P – Alex Pechin, 5th, 6-0, 210, Bucknell

LS – Matthew O’Donoghue, junior, 6-1, 250, Montana

KR – Earnest Edwards, senior, 5-10, 175, Maine

PR – Montrell Washington, junior, 5-10, 170, Samford

AP – Chris Rowland, senior, 5-8, 180, Tennessee State

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

*QB – Case Cookus, senior, 6-4, 205, Northern Arizona; Trey Lance, freshman, 6-3, 221, North Dakota State; or Kevin Thomson, junior, 6-2, 200, Sacramento State

RB – Jah-Maine Martin, junior, 5-10, 214, North Carolina A&T

RB – Alex Ramsey, junior, 6-0, 225, VMI

WR – Cade Johnson, junior, 5-10, 180, South Dakota State

WR – Kristian Wilkerson, senior, 6-1, 214, Southeast Missouri

WR – DeAngelo Wilson, junior, 5-8, 165, Austin Peay

TE – Charlie Taumoepeau, senior, 6-3, 245, Portland State

OL – Kyle Anderton, senior, 6-4, 302, Austin Peay

OL – Mitch Brott, senior, 6-6, 300, Montana State

OL – Dieter Eiselen, senior, 6-4, 300, Yale

OL – Blake Jeresaty, junior, 6-2, 290, Wofford

OL – Marcus Pettiford, senior, 6-4, 286, North Carolina A&T

OL – Alex Taylor, senior, 6-9, 310, South Carolina State

DEFENSE

DL – Eli Mencer, senior, 6-1, 229, UAlbany

DL – Aaron Patrick, senior, 6-4, 245, Eastern Kentucky

DL – Nasir Player, senior, 6-5, 271, ETSU

DL – Bryce Sterk, senior, 6-5, 261, Montana State

DL – Jonah Williams, senior 6-5, 275, Weber State

LB – Jeremiah Chambers, senior, 6-2, 224, Abilene Christian

LB – Jabril Cox, junior, 6-3, 233, North Dakota State

LB – Willie Eubanks, junior, 6-2, 215, The Citadel

LB – Jonas Griffith, senior, 6-4, 250, Indiana State

LB – Donnell Rodgers, senior, 6-1, 238, North Dakota

DB – Brandon Easterling, junior, 6-0, 203, Dayton

DB – Luther Kirk, senior, 6-2, 195, Illinois State

DB – Artevius Smith, senior, 5-10, 179, ETSU

DB – Isiah Swann, senior, 6-0, 195, Dartmouth

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Grayson Atkins, junior, 5-10, 188, Furman

P – Matt McRobert, junior, 6-2, 195, Sam Houston State

LS – Chandler Collins, senior, 6-4, 235, Missouri State

KR – Gamar Girdy Brito, senior, 5-9, 190, Houston Baptist

PR – Terry Williams, senior, 5-10, 165, UT Martin

AP – Javon Williams Jr., freshman, 6-1, 239, Southern Illinois

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

*QB – Case Cookus, senior, 6-4, 205, Northern Arizona; Trey Lance, freshman, 6-3, 221, North Dakota State; or Kevin Thomson, junior, 6-2, 200, Sacramento State

RB – Jordan Bentley, senior, 6-1, 195, Alabama A&M

RB – Julius Chestnut, sophomore, 6-1, 215, Sacred Heart

RB – Ulonzo Gilliam, sophomore, 5-9, 185, UC Davis

WR – Michael Bandy, senior, 5-10, 190, San Diego

WR – J.P. Shohfi, senior, 6-1, 209, Yale

WR – Quan Shorts, senior, 6-2, 195, Northwestern State

TE – Matthew Gonzalez, senior, 6-3, 230, Robert Morris

TE – Ben Ellefson, senior, 6-3, 250, North Dakota State

OL – Spencer Blackburn, senior, 6-2, 290, Eastern Washington

OL – Liam Dobson, junior, 6-3, 340, Maine

OL – A.J. Farris, senior, 6-2, 285, Monmouth

OL – Zack Johnson, senior, 6-6, 315, North Dakota State

OL – Zach Larsen, senior, 6-1, 305, Southern Utah

OL – Connor Mignone, junior, 6-4, 290, Central Connecticut State

DEFENSE

DL – Chris Livings, senior, 6-2, 234, McNeese

DL – George Obinna, senior, 6-3, 240, Sacramento State

DL – Darius Royster, senior, 6-2, 215, North Carolina Central

DL – Elerson Smith, junior, 6-7, 245, Northern Iowa

DL – Nick Wheeler, senior, 6-2, 255, Colgate

LB – Bryson Armstrong, junior, 5-11, 212, Kennesaw State

LB – Dimitri Holloway, senior, 6-2, 217, James Madison

LB – Rico Kennedy, senior, 6-3, 235, Morgan State

LB – Da’Jon Lee, senior, 6-2, 245, Saint Francis

LB – Solomon Muhammad, senior, 6-1, 235, Alcorn State

LB – Keith Woetzel, senior, 6-0, 225, Lehigh

DB – Abu Daramy-Swaray, senior, 5-10, 190, Colgate

DB – Ferlando Jordan, sophomore, 6-0, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Robert Rochell, junior, 6-2, 176, Central Arkansas

DB – Adam Smith, senior, 6-0, 190, James Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Storm Ruiz, senior, 5-10, 170, Stephen F. Austin

P – D.J. Arnson, junior, 6-0, 185, Northern Arizona

P – Chris Faddoul, junior, 5-11, 210, Florida A&M

LS – Ethan Ray, junior, 6-0, 185, Charleston Southern

KR – Jimmie Robinson, senior, 5-8, 175, Bethune-Cookman

PR – Mike Roussos, sophomore, 6-0, 195, Columbia

AP – JaVaughn Craig, senior, 6-2, 210, Austin Peay

