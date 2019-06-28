State 7-on-7: Daingerfield, Tenaha, PG with strong showings on day 1, Carlisle, Arp had rough outings

It’s Texas high school football’s mid-summer classic.

The 22nd annual State 7-on-7 tournament got under way Thursday in Aggieland with pool play for the division 2 and 3 tourneys, meaning the smaller programs, Class 4A and below.

The Daingerfield Tigers had the best day of all East Texas teams.

They went 3-0 to win their pool, and will get Ozona at 8:00 a.m. Friday hoping to make a run in the D3 championship bracket.

Spring Hill held off Hitchcock 27-26 to start the day, but went 1-2 in their pool. The Panthers will have to play defending 4A division 1 state champ Waco La Vega in the first round of the D2 championship bracket at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Crockett beat La Vega as a matter of fact 34-33 to begin their afternoon. But they wound up 1-2 in their pool, and will have to face a pool winner in Graham at 9:00 a.m. Friday in D2 bracket play.

It was a tough day for the Arp Tigers as they dropped all three of their pool play games. They’ll take on Crane in D3 bracket play at 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Carlisle also went 0-3 on the day. The Indians draw Comfort at 8:00 a.m. Friday in round one of the D3 bracket.

The Tenaha Tigers were pretty dominant on the first day of action in D3. They went 2-1, and will play Falls City at 8:00 a.m. Friday.

The Pleasant Grove Hawks nearly won what many considered to be the “pool of death” in division two. The Hawks were 2-1 with wins over Stephenville and Brock.

PG starts the championship bracket against Columbia at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Division one pool play begins at 1:00 p.m. Friday in College Station.

John Tyler and Lufkin will be representing our Piney Woods.

JT faces Bridgeland, while the Pack takes on Cain in their first games of group action.