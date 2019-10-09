Stars look to gather momentum against Flames

After pulling out a come-from-behind victory, the Dallas Stars are looking to build off their first win of the season when they play host to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The Stars were on the verge of dropping a fourth straight outing to start the season, but they hope Tyler Seguin’s overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday turned the tide on the campaign.

“Been a lot of one-goal games this season, and I think we’ve been putting a lot of pressure on ourselves to get out of this,” Seguin said. “There’s been tense times. There’s been good times, but to get the full two points is nice. We can put all this behind us, and let’s get rolling here.”

The Stars losing their first three games was a big surprise in the league, but a key to turning things around was a shrewd move by coach Jim Montgomery after the second period in Washington. With his team trailing, Montgomery and the rest of the staff didn’t go into the dressing room during the intermission, leaving the players, namely captain Jamie Benn, alone to discuss the situation.

“I don’t know what he said, but credit to those guys because our third period was our best period,” Montgomery said.

That’s not to say all is well for the Stars, who claimed a victory with an outing that Montgomery said was his team’s worst performance of the young season. Despite a plethora of offensive talent, Dallas is yet to score a power-play goal and has also been guilty of taking too many penalties.

“We’re not managing the game well in big moments right now,” Montgomery said. “Parts of every game we’ve had moments where we have complete momentum and we take it away from ourselves. So we’ve just got to be smarter in those areas. And it’s been every game that’s happened.”

The Flames have an obvious flaw in their game. Calgary is off to a 1-1-1 start, the latest game being a 4-3 overtime defeat at the hands of the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. A big part of both losses were horrible opening periods.

The Kings, who finished last in Western Conference last season, outshot Calgary 20-3 in the first period and led 3-0 early in the second.

“It’s alarming and disappointing at the same time,” coach Bill Peters said. “We have to have better starts, for sure. Guys have to find a way, and we as a staff and myself as a head coach have to find a way to get guys ready to go from the drop of the puck.”

Coming out of the gates with more push will be the focus during this three-game road swing.

“You have to work through it, find it,” forward Milan Lucic said. “It starts in the dressing room before you go out. Sometimes, it’s the music you listen to, guys pumping each other up, saying all the right things. A little more of that, and I think we’ll have better starts.”

–Field Level Media