Stansberry’s 26 leads Hawaii past Pacific

HONOLULU (AP)Eddie Stansberry matched his career high with 26 points and Drew Buggs added 13 with the clinching free throws with six seconds left and Hawaii defeated Pacific 72-67 on Monday night to close the round-robin Rainbow Classic.

After Jeremiah Bailey hit a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers within one, a foul and a technical foul sent Stansberry to the line for a pair of free throws for a 70-67 lead. Then it was Buggs with the clinchers.

Neither team led by more than eight points. Pacific was up that many with under four minutes to go when Stansberry and Samuta Avea drained 3-pointers and then Stansberry’s four-point play with 1:37 to go put the Rainbows up 64-62. Justin Moore tied it with two free throws but Zigmars Raimo made a layup and then Stansberry made two free throws with 20 seconds to play.

Stansberry, who was 7-of-10 shooting with four 3-pointers, had 17 points in the second half. The Rainbow Warriors (2-1) went 10 of 23 from distance.

Amari McCray led Pacific (2-2) with 16 points and Moore had 14. The Tigers were outscored by 10 at the foul line.

