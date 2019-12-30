Stansberry scores 21 to carry Hawaii over Maine 91-51

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP)A day after Andy Murray put his Grand Slam comeback on hold, Japan's Kei Nishikori has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from next month's Australian Open, citing a right elbow injury.

Tennis Australia issued a statement Monday saying Nishikori had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men's team event which starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.