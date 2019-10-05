Stanley throws for 4TDs and FAMU beats NC Central 28-21

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Ryan Stanley’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Smith with 32 seconds remaining was his fourth TD toss of the day and Florida A&M beat North Carolina Central 28-21 on Saturday.

Florida A&M (4-1, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic) built a 14-0 lead and never trailed.

The Eagles (2-4, 1-1) tied it at 21 when Davius Richard completed a 16-yard TD pass to Tyler Barnes which wrapped up a seven-play, 77-yard drive.

Stanley threw for 306 yards and Smith caught nine of Stanley’s 22 completions for 129 yards and two scores. Florida A&M outgained the Eagles 396-316.

Richard – who had a hand in all NC Central’s touchdowns – threw for 220 yards and a pair of scores and ran for another.

Combined, the two teams were whistled 28 times for 253 yards in penalties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC