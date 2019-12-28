Stanley scores 32, Hampton tops Saint Peter’s 70-67

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Sophomore Benjamin Stanley came off the bench to score 32 points and Hampton made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off Saint Peter’s 70-67 on Saturday.

Stanley made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-pointers, and sank 12 of 18 free throws. He added six rebounds, five blocks and three assists. Davion Warren scored 15 for the Pirates (5-8), while Greg Heckstall added 10 points and five assists.

Hampton led 34-27 at halftime, but KC Nedefo’s tip-in bucket gave the Peacocks (3-6) a 65-61 lead with 2:09 left in the game. From there the Pirates sank 7 of 9 from the foul line to hold on for the win.

Freshman Daryl Banks III paced Saint Peter’s with a career-high 17 points off the bench. Matthew Lee had 10 points and six assists, while Derrick Woods added 10 points and two blocks.

