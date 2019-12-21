Stankovic takes charge at Red Star Belgrade

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP)Former Serbia and Inter Milan midfielder Dejan Stankovic has been named Red Star Belgrade’s coach.

It is the 41-year-old’s first time as a No. 1, having previously worked as an assistant coach for Italian club Udinese.

Stankovic played for Red Star between 1995 and 1998 before enjoying spells at Lazio and Inter.

He succeeds Vladan Milojevic, who cited fatigue after quitting the Serbian champions.

Red Star was knocked out of the Champions League after winning just one of its six group-stage matches, losing five.

The Belgrade team is 11 points clear of city rival Partizan at the top of the Serbian League.