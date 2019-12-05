Stage is set for rematch between district rivals Gilmer and Pleasant Grove at Lobo Stadium

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — When it’s playoff time in Texas, you can always count on the Gilmer Buckeyes to make a deep run into the post-season

Last Friday night, they took the field against undefeated Waco Connally for the program’s 13th straight trip to the third round, and they left Allen Eagles Stadium as regional semifinal champions.

“Tremendous effort by everybody,” said head coach Matt Turner. “That’s kind of the thing we try to hang our hat on, our guys just played really hard and played together and that’s always fun to see.”

“The hard work we put in all week long to beat a team that’s 12-0 and very good, just felt really special,” said senior guard Blake Olivares.

A major part of Gilmer’s success this season has been the offensive line, with seniors such as Olivares and the rest, opening holes for running back, Darrell Bush.

“Darrell makes us look as best as we possibly could, just us blocking for him and us just pounding after every single play.” said Olivares. “Just us putting that work in every day and it’s just something special I mean, there ain’t nothing like it.”

Now 10-3 on the season, the Buckeyes turn their attention to a rematch with district rival, Pleasant Grove (12-1), who beat Gilmer back in October, and has won the last four meetings.

But when they kick off Friday night, everything will be on the line.

“It’s exciting for East Texas, you know this is an exciting time of year, people love football around here and so there is a great game between two great programs and so that’s always a lot of fun,” said Turner.

This is the time of year athletes begin reaping the benefits from all the hard work which started long before the season began, earning the right to compete on these kinds of stages, and guaranteeing yourself, one more week of football.

“It’s fun to get to see them be a part of this because it’s what they worked for,” said Turner.

It will all be on display at Lobo Stadium in Longview at 7:00 this Friday night.