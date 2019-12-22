3 stadium racism announcement warnings during Spurs-Chelsea

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, right, eye the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger reported being racially abused by fans during a London derby at Tottenham on Sunday, forcing the stadium announcer to issue three warnings in an unprecedented move at a Premier League game.

The announcements were made at 10-minute intervals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, starting in the 63rd minute of the game with Chelsea leading 2-0.

“Racist behavior from spectators is interfering with the game,” the announcer said in a warning to fans. “Please remember that racism has no place in football.”

Referee Anthony Taylor was implementing FIFA’s protocol dealing with discrimination in games after being informed by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta that Rüdiger had faced racist abuse.

The Premier League was not immediately certain if there had been repeated incidents that would have required the game to be potentially abandoned under FIFA protocols.

“We are very concerned and very aware of this behavior and all together we need to stop it,” Azpilicueta said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports