Spurs frustrated in draw with Sheffield amid VAR dispute

LONDON (AP)Back in Premier League action after his red card was overturned, Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham but that wasn’t enough to defeat Sheffield United as the two teams shared a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Beating Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday had given Tottenham hope of registering first back-to-back wins since April. However, Sheffield was superior for long periods of the game, though frustrated by a contentious decision from the video assistant referee system.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino responded to speculation about his future, saying he wasn’t sure if he’d get the chance to shape the team back into a winning side.

”We are building a team during the season, while competing in the Champions League and Premier League, the toughest league in the world, and always that is dangerous, this type of situation can happen,” he said.

”You expect better results than you get. Of course we are in a process to build and we’ll see if we have time to build what we want.”

After a first half when Sheffield had the better chances, including John Lundstram hitting the post, Tottenham took the lead in the 58th when Son seized on a poor pass by Enda Stevens.

The Korean was facing a league suspension after a red card last weekend for a challenge which led to a serious injury for Everton’s Andre Gomes, but was free to play when the dismissal was rescinded.

Sheffield responded 90 seconds later when David McGoldrick scored from a cross by Stevens, but a lengthy VAR review showed Lundstram narrowly offside in the buildup.

Baldock netted for Sheffield in the 78th after his cross eluded everyone to go in at the far post, though he had to wait for another VAR review.

Tottenham was booed off at the final whistle as the team continued its inconsistent form and remained in the bottom half of the table, while fifth-place Sheffield continued its strong start to the campaign.

This story has been corrected to show that John Lundstram, not George Baldock, was offside in the build-up to the disallowed goal.

