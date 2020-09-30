Spanish tax authorities say Neymar owes $40.5 million

MADRID (AP)Neymar owes 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million) in taxes from his time in Spain, local authorities said Wednesday.

The Brazilian has the highest personal debt in a list released by Spanish officials. The list includes individuals and companies that owe more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

The Paris Saint-Germain forward played at Barcelona from 2013-17.

The amount published on Wednesday is related to what the Brazilian had to pay until last December.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

