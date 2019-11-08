Spain coach calls up Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo

MADRID (AP)Spain coach Robert Moreno called up 21-year-old Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Dani Olmo for the first time on Friday for a pair of European Championship qualifying matches.

Olmo came up through Barcelona’s training academy before joining the Croatian club. He helped Spain win this year’s under-21 European Championship.

Olmo has also scored three goals for Dinamo in qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League, where he has added one more. Dinamo has one win, two draws and a loss in Group C.

Spain has already qualified for Euro 2020. It will host Malta in Cadiz on Nov. 15 and Romania in Madrid three days later.

Moreno also recalled strikers Alvaro Morata and Paco Alcacer, both of whom missed the last squad for games against Norway and Sweden.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Roma)

Defenders: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Raul Albiol (Villarreal), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo Hernandez (Manchester City), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal)

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund)

