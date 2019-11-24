Sow scores 25 to lift UC Santa Barbara over Menlo 88-69

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Amadou Sow had double-double that included a career-high 27 points as UC Santa Barbara got past NAIA-opponent Menlo 88-69 on Saturday.

Jaquori McLaughlin had 11 points and six assists for UC Santa Barbara (2-3). Matt Freeman and Brandon Cyrus added 10 points each for the Gauchos. Sow, who had 10 rebounds, made 9 of 10 free throws.

John Paine had 19 points for the Oaks. N’Jai LeBlanc added 10 points.

The Oaks scored the game’s first seven points before a jumper by Cyrus tied it for the Gauchos and another Cyrus jumper put them ahead for the first time, 15-13. The Gauchos led 44-33 at the half and a 9-0 run in the middle of the second half put them in command at 66-48.

UC Santa Barbara plays Portland State at home on Wednesday.

