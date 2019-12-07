Sow carries UC Santa Barbara over Texas-Arlington 72-68

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Amadou Sow scored 23 points with six rebounds as UC Santa Barbara edged past Texas-Arlington 72-68 on Saturday.

Sow shot 8 for 10 from the field including 3 for 3 from distance.

JaQuori McLaughlin added 22 points and five rebounds for the Gauchos. Sekou Toure had six rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (6-3), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Sam Griffin had 16 points for the Mavericks (4-6). Jordan Phillips added 14 points and seven rebounds. David Azore had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

UC Santa Barbara plays Southern Utah on the road next Saturday. Texas-Arlington faces Houston on the road on Wednesday.

