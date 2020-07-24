Southland Conference postpones volleyball and soccer until September

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Southland Conference has postponed soccer and volleyball games through the end of August. Practices, however, are allowed to begin at the beginning of the month.

The Conference made the announcement Friday morning. Stephen F. Austin Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said in a statement:

“While I am certainly disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and avid supporters of both of these outstanding programs, this is the right decision to make at this time. We continue to work diligently and exhaust every option that we have to be able to move forward with fall contests, but will only do so if it is safe and healthy for everyone involved. We will always have our student-athletes in the center of our decision-making process.” Ryan Ivey, SFA Athletic Director

On September 1, the schools will be allowed to use their own discretion on whether or not to play non-conference games.

The SFA women’s soccer team is scheduled to play Sept. 4 at Texas State in San Marcos while the volleyball team will travel that weekend to New Orleans for a tournament that features a matchup against the University of Alabama.