Southern Illinois tops UTSA 72-60 in Sunshine Slam

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP)Bubba Wallace said he wasn't worried about repercussions for intentionally causing a caution because NASCAR doesn't do anything about the practice.

NASCAR accepted the dare from Wallace. He was fined $50,000 and docked 50 points on Saturday, a day after admitting to an NBC Sports reporter his spin at Texas Motor Speedway was deliberate and other drivers do it all the time.