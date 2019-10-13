Southern holds off Prairie View A&M 34-28

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Ladarius Skelton scored on a 6-yard run after Southern blocked a punt and Devon Benn added a late TD run to help the Jaguars hold off Prairie View A&M 34-28 on Saturday night.

The Jaguars (3-3, 2-0 Southwest Athletic Conference) beat the Panthers (2-4, 1-1) for a fourth straight time.

Southern took a 14-7 lead into halftime, but Prairie View’s Jaylen Harris picked off a Skelton pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to pull the Panthers even at 14-all in the third quarter.

Southern regained the lead on Cesar Barajas’ 44-yard field goal and then stretched its advantage to 31-21 on Skelton’s TD run following the blocked punt.

The Panthers got within three points on Tony Mullins’ 5-yard TD run, but Skelton led a long drive that was capped by a Barajas field goal to wrap up the win for the Jaguars.

