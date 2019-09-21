Southeast Missouri State routs West Virginia State 56-10

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Daniel Santacaterina threw two touchdown passes and ran in for a score as Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 56-10 victory over Division II-member West Virginia State on Saturday.

Santacaterina ran for an 18-yard touchdown, and then connected with Aaron Alston on a 50-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Santacaterina hit Colby Cornett on a 26-yard TD pass, and Geno Hess’ 8-yard touchdown run pushed the Redhawks’ lead to 28-0 at halftime.

Hess scored again on a 24-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and finished with 96 yards rushing on 10 carries. Santacaterina was 15-of-20 passing for 279 yards and had 46 yards rushing.

Mark Robinson, Zion Custis and Brayden Hull also had touchdown runs for Southeast Missouri State (2-2). Al Young had an interception in his second-straight game.

Donovan Riddick threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Scott early in the third quarter for West Virginia State.

It was Southeast Missouri State’s first game against a non-Division I opponent since 2015.