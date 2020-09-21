Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois to meet Oct. 23

(Stats Perform) – Rivals Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are coming off the sideline to play each other next month.

The two FCS nonconference rivals joined the growing list of college football programs that are making a late return to action, announcing on Monday they will meet on Oct. 23 at SIU’s Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.

This will be the 88th meeting in a series that dates back to 1909. Southeast Missouri, which leads 42-37-8 all-time, won 44-26 last year in the “War For The Wheel,” which references the ship’s wheel trophy that goes to the winner.

Southern Illinois was ranked 24th and Southeast Missouri 25th in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25.

Salukis coach Nick Hill, who played under Southeast Missouri coach Tom Matukewicz during his career at Southern Illinois, said, “If we were going to play any game this fall, we were going to play SEMO.”

The Missouri Valley (SIU) and Ohio Valley (SEMO) conferences were among all 13 in the FCS to postpone their league schedules to the spring semester due to concerns over COVID-19. The two conference have allowed member schools to play a limited nonconference schedule.

Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois were scheduled to resume practices on Monday.