Southampton-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

A rough start to the season for Tottenham Hotspur only got rougher this week. Yet, manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t seem as concerned as Spurs supporters might be.

Looking to avoid a second straight Premier League defeat and bounce back from a stunning mid-week loss in the League Cup, Spurs welcome Southampton to town on Saturday.

As if a seventh-place standing in the Premier League table is disappointment enough, Spurs (2-2-2) tested their fan-base’s mettle further with a shocking loss on penalties to fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday in the League Cup. Perhaps more disturbing was that Tottenham were unable to score at all prior to the penalty round with the likes of Dele Alli and eventually Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela on the pitch.

Between the Champions and Premier League, and the League Cup, Spurs are 0-2-1 over their last three games overall. Despite the lack of positive results, Pochettino is saying all the right things whilst not showing any out-ward panic at the moment.

“We all feel disappointed because we expected to win the last three games and we didn’t win,” he told Spurs’ official website. “It’s a period where we cannot feel happy, but when this type of period arrives, you need to show your face with dignity and take responsibility to try to change it into a positive dynamic.

“It’s about being strong. This period needs to make us stronger in our belief in the way we work. We are going to be positive, trying to prepare in the best way to be close to winning against Southampton.”

Pochettino further added: “We need to stay together, try to be positive and start to win games. That’s most important.”

Tottenham are 2-0-1 in Premier League action at home, where they’ve totaled seven goals and conceded two. Star Harry Kane (four league goals), however, has failed to score in the last two top-flight matches at the club’s shiny new stadium.

Kane, though, has scored seven times over his last five league home games against Southampton (2-1-3).

The Saints have dropped three straight and seven of the last eight meetings at Tottenham, but will be looking to extend their current Premier League road success after outscoring Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United 3-0 in winning their last two away from home. However, Southampton’s home woes continued with a 3-1 loss to Bournemouth last week.

They were already down 2-0 when James Ward-Prowse scored via penalty in the 53rd minute, and then added to the misery by conceding a goal late in stoppage time. Southampton rebounded somewhat with a 4-0 thrashing at Portsmouth this week in League Cup play.

“Every win is good for the self-confidence of the players,” manager Ralph Hassenhuttl said at his weekly press conference. “We are now coming to a really difficult game in the league. To play against Tottenham won’t be easy, and we need to show we can do better than we did against Bournemouth. I am sure that we can make a good performance at the weekend.”

The Saints will attempt to do so minus Moussa Djenepo, who has a team-high two top-flight goals but remains out with a leg injury.