Southampton-Manchester City Preview

For the second time over a five-day span, Manchester City look to take down Southampton.

After handing the Saints a League Cup defeat earlier this week, the host Citizens look for the same result when the two sides meet Saturday in Premier League action at the Etihad.

Manchester City (7-1-2), second in the Premier League table and six points back of leaders Liverpool, won their fourth straight contest over all competitions, 3-1, at home over Southampton in League Cup play on Tuesday. Sergio Aguero scored twice as City had a relatively easy time putting away the Saints.

Whilst Man City are likely to feature a different starting XI for the Premier League rematch, the obvious goal is to maintain their strong current run of form. They also will try for a third consecutive clean sheet in Premier League action after outscoring Crystal Palace and Aston Villa 5-0 in their last two contests.

“We want to keep that momentum going,” midfielder Ilkay Gundogan told City’s official website.

That probably does not bode well for Southampton (2-2-6), who sit atop the relegation zone but offered a much-better showing against City in their follow-up to that historically disastrous 9-0 home loss to Leicester City last Friday.

It was the worst defeat in the history of Southampton football, and also the biggest victory by an away side all-time in the top-flight of English football – according to NBC Sports.

Naturally, the manner in which Southampton lost the game is still tough to push aside, perhaps even after they offered a somewhat respectable showing against City in the mid-week.

“The whole country has been laughing at us, and I’m sure there were a lot of people expecting us to concede a lot goals against Manchester City (on Tuesday),” the Saints’ Jack Stephens, who scored his club’s lone goal against the Citizens, told BBC Radio Solent as reported by NBC Sports.

“It was tough for us to come to (Manchester), but I thought we showed a lot of character and fight.”

Of course, City could put out a more potent lineup this weekend in the Premier League fixture against the Saints, who have been outscored 19-4 during an 0-1-4 league stretch that followed their 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Sept. 14.

Southampton have also been outscored 18-4 during a six-match losing streak to Man City over all competitions. Aguero has seven goals in 12 matches over all competitions versus Southampton, whilst teammate Raheem Sterling has six in 13 games overall against the Saints.