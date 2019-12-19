Southampton-Aston Villa Preview

Wins within the top-flight remain hard to come by for both Aston Villa and Southampton.

With five consecutive Premier League defeats between them, Villa and the Saints hope to turn things around when they meet Saturday in Birmingham.

Aston Villa and Southampton sport matching 4-3-10 records within the top flight, but only Villa are above the relegation line at the moment – just one spot over the Saints. That’s thanks to a superior goal-differential of nine, though both sides are in the negative in that department.

Southampton appeared to have potentially turned the corner on a rough season with consecutive victories over Watford and Norwich City on Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, respectively. However, the Saints followed with a 2-1 loss at Newcastle United and, even more frustrating, a 1-0 setback to reeling West Ham United at home last weekend.

“It was a chance to climb up the table, but it wasn’t meant to be,” goalkeeper Alex McCarthy told Southampton’s official website. “We regroup now and look to go and get a result next week at Villa.”

Though the Villans are essentially in the same boat as the Saints, that seems easier said than done. Southampton are 0-2-3 on the road since winning consecutive matches at Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United.

Whilst Southampton are 5-6-6 all-time at Villa during Premier League play, Dean Smith’s crew are 5-2-3 at home over all competitions this term. That included a 5-0 League Cup win over a young and experienced Liverpool lineup earlier this week.

Somewhat of a nice way to cushion the blow and provide a little momentum after dropping three straight Premier League defeats.

Regardless of how severe league-leaders Liverpool downplayed that match, and though it has no baring on the Premier League, the fact that Villa earned a resounding victory can’t hurt in terms of feeling good about themselves.

“It will boost everyone’s confidence,” Smith, whose club is 1-1-6 over the last eight Premier League contests, told Aston Villa’s official website. “The Football Club’s got a proud history in the (League Cup) … It’s great to be back in the semi-finals.”

Wesley, Villa’s Premier League co-goal leader with four, added a score in the League Cup victory over Liverpool. That goal snapped a nine-game drought over all competitions for the Brazilian, who has taken some heat from supporters and pundits for his recent lack of production.

“I think some of the criticism can be a little too harsh at time, but you can see the reaction of the players and how pleased they were for him,” Smith added.