South Dakota State beats Missouri State 35-14

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Pierre Strong Jr. ran 18 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and completed an 89-yard TD pass to Cade Johnson as South Dakota State beat Missouri State 35-14 on Saturday.

Strong made a forward flip to Johnson on a fly sweep and Johnson took it to the end zone for the longest pass play in nearly five years for the Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Austin Sumner completed a 91-yard TD pass to Jake Wieneke on Nov. 8, 2014.

South Dakota State opened a 21-0 lead with touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. The Bears (1-7, 1-4) cut the deficit to 21-7 on a 57-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but the Jackrabbits scored twice to make it 35-7 before Missouri State capped the scoring.

Johnson finished with five catches for 164 yards and a score for South Dakota State. Keaton Heide passed for 173 yards and a score.

Jeremiah Wilson ran 12 times for 87 yards and a touchdown for Missouri State.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar