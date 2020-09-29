South Carolina LB Greene out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured hip

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina starting linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss at least the next four-to-six weeks with a fractured hip.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that Greene’s injury was ”unusual.”

Greene is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior from Rocky Mount, North Carolina who had started 23 of the past 26 games for South Carolina.

He was injured in the Gamecocks’ 31-27 loss to No. 21 Tennessee this past Saturday night.

Muschamp said Greene will not need surgery. Greene will get rechecked in about a month or so.

”Hopefully, he’ll be back within that time,” the coach said. ”But it’s a very unusual injury.”

Muschamp said backup Damani Staley would take over for Greene in the starting lineup when South Carolina heads to No. 3 Florida on Saturday.

Greene was second on South Carolina with 73 tackles in 2018. He played in just nine games last season and finished with 35 stops.

